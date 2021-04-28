Philadelphia Police: Man Found Shot To Death In Olney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Philadelphia’s Olney section. Officers found a 38-year-old man shot on the 200 block of Delphine Street, around 2 a.m. Wednesday.Philadelphia Weather: Temperatures To Skyrocket Into Mid-Upper 80s Giving Region Taste Of Late August
They also found cash at the scene.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Gov. Wolf To Discuss Pennsylvania’s Vaccination Efforts, Vaccine Hesitancy
The man died after he was shot twice in the head.
Police hope surveillance video will help them solve the case.MORE NEWS: Brotherly Love: Food Bank Of South Jersey's Chef Kita Inspiring Clients With Online Cooking Show
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.