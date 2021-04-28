PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia native Kyle Pitts could make history during the 2021 NFL Draft. The Florida tight end is one of the top talents in this year’s draft and is expected to be selected in the top 5 Thursday night in Cleveland.

Pitts grew up in Philadelphia and played football at Archbishop Wood Catholic High School in Warminster.

There is speculation that he will be drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with the fourth overall pick. If that happens, he will be the first tight end drafted in the top five since 1972, when the Denver Broncos took Riley Odoms fifth overall. Odoms went on to be a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, recording 396 catches in 12 seasons.

There have only been 15 tight ends drafted in the top 10 since 1967, including T.J. Hockenson, who was taken by Detroit eighth overall in 2019, Eric Ebron, who was drafted 10th overall by Detroit in 2014, Vernon Davis, who was taken sixth by San Francisco in 2006, Kellen Winslow Jr., who was drafted sixth by Cleveland in 2004, and Ricky Dudley, who was drafted ninth to the Raiders in 1996.

While it’s anticipated that Pitts will be a top 5 pick tomorrow, he told the NFL Network it would be “special” if he ends up being drafted by his hometown team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Birds initially had the 6th overall pick before trading it in exchange for the 12th overall plus future picks.

This means for Pitts’ dream of wearing midnight green to come true, he would probably need Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman to trade up in order to draft him — unless he ends up falling and is available at No. 12.

“That would be something special if I ever got the chance to go play back home. Just to play for your hometown people don’t really get the opportunity to do that,” Pitts told the NFL Network earlier this month. “Just to play at the Linc, never played there just went for a game. So just to actually suit up and have my family there if I were to wear those jerseys — that would be something special. My grandfathers loved the Eagles, both of them. That would be crazy.”

Pitts says he would be a good fit on any team because he is “one of a kind.”

Dreams are coming to fruition🙏🏽 https://t.co/4VeQ42x3FQ — Kyle Pitts👑 (@kylepitts__) April 9, 2021

“I feel a team should draft me because I feel as though I’m one of a kind. With my skill set bringing to any team, I’ll be an impact early, and I’ll show the world who I am and make a name for myself,” Pitts said.

According to NFL.com, Pitts had a standout 2020 season. He won the John Mackey Award (top TE) and earned the Associated Press first-team All-American honors. Pitts was also the first tight end to be named a Fred Biletnikoff award (top WR) finalist after catching 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns in eight starts.

He missed three games of the season due to a concussion/facial injury and did not play in Florida’s bowl game.

The 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m.