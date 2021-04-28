2 Men Injured In Southwest Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting sent two men to the hospital in Southwest Philadelphia. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 6700 block of Greenway Avenue.
Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the hip and a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Temperatures To Skyrocket Into Mid-Upper 80s Giving Region Taste Of Late August
Both victims are in stable condition.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Gov. Wolf To Discuss Pennsylvania’s Vaccination Efforts, Vaccine Hesitancy
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gunfire.
So far, no arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Brotherly Love: Food Bank Of South Jersey's Chef Kita Inspiring Clients With Online Cooking Show
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.