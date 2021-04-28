2 Men Injured In Southwest Philadelphia Shooting

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting sent two men to the hospital in Southwest Philadelphia. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 6700 block of Greenway Avenue.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the hip and a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Both victims are in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gunfire.

So far, no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.