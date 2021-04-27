PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you ready for some heat? It’s shaping up to be a terrific Tuesday across the Philadelphia region.

The day will feature plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures as we move into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will stay slightly cooler along the shore and at elevation.

But the big warm-up comes Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to soar close to 90 degrees, challenging a day-time high record of 90 degrees — which was set in 1990.

The entire region is set to experience temperatures 10-20 degrees above normal.

Get ready for a beautiful day ahead! Low humidity, plenty of sunshine & temperatures in the 70s! By tmw, here comes the heat! Are you ready? — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) April 27, 2021

Clouds are expected to fill on Wednesday, increasing the chance for evening spotty showers.

The region’s next disturbance drops in on Thursday, yielding to scattered shower activity on Thursday morning.

By Friday, a cold front will push through the region. This will fire up showers and a few thunderstorms — especially on Friday afternoon. Temperatures by then will be closer to average and winds will kick up during the passage of the front.

Our first weekend of May will feature Saturday morning lows in the low to mid-40s, combined with blustery winds.

Temperatures then rebound by Sunday afternoon with seasonable highs near 70 degrees.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for your most up-to-date forecast.