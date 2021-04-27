PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned President Joe Biden will visit Philadelphia later this week. Biden is expected to participate in a commemoration of Amtrak’s 50th anniversary.
The event will be at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station on Friday.
White House officials say the details of the trip are still developing.
No other information is available at this time.
