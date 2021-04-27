Enfiniti Webb Charged With Attempted Murder In Claymont Shooting

CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) – A 22-year-old man is in custody in connection with a shooting in Claymont, Delaware. The suspect was identified as Enfiniti Webb.CDC Says Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Now Go Outside Without A Mask
Police say he opened fire Monday on Denham Avenue, shooting a 31-year-old man who was putting his infant in his car.
The baby was not hurt.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Can Parents Expect In Monthly Payments?
Webb is facing several charges, including attempted murder in the first degree.
The motive for the shooting is unclear.MORE NEWS: Police Investigating Shooting In Smyrna Middle School Parking Lot