VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) – Bon Jovi isn’t going on tour due to the pandemic, but that’s not stopping the New Jersey rock icon from performing for fans. The band announced it will deliver a pre-recorded concert directly to 300 drive-in theaters on May 22.
Our 1st drive-in concert is 5/22! One night only!
Airing at drive-in theaters & cinemas near you.
Presale for The JBJ Experience members is Wednesday 4/28.
Public onsale this Thursday 4/29 at https://t.co/epbX9QykAa pic.twitter.com/JVnwamSQqd
— Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) April 26, 2021
You can see it at several drive-ins in our area, including the Delsea Drive-in Theatre in Vineland and Parking Lot Theaters in Exton.
Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at noon. Click here for details.