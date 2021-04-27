CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bon Jovi, Local, New Jersey news, Talkers

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) – Bon Jovi isn’t going on tour due to the pandemic, but that’s not stopping the New Jersey rock icon from performing for fans. The band announced it will deliver a pre-recorded concert directly to 300 drive-in theaters on May 22.

You can see it at several drive-ins in our area, including the Delsea Drive-in Theatre in Vineland and Parking Lot Theaters in Exton.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at noon. Click here for details.