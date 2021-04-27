PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL Draft begins on Thursday. Last year, the event was mainly held in Roger Goodell’s basement. This year, the City of Cleveland is hosting the draft.

So, who determines which players will be best suited for the NFL draft? No, not the cover of Sports Illustrated, but the cover of GQ.

One local product is supplying the look that will make the right first impression for the pros.

“I can’t hide behind this helmet anymore,” Adonis Jennings said. “What do I have to offer for this world?”

Jennings, a Sicklerville, New Jersey, native and former Temple University wide receiver, has played at a high level. He’s spent time with the Green Bay Packers. He dabbled in the AAF and the XFL. But he decided to take off the pads and put on something different.

“I played football my whole life, so it definitely was a crazy transformation,” Jennings said. “In high school, all I wore was sweatpants and hoodies. I didn’t grow up with much money. So, when I got to college, when we were getting our little stipend checks, I was putting my checks toward blazers and button down shirts and luxury fashion.”

CBS3: It’s got to be hard, that pull of being an athlete. It’s just so difficult to leave that.

Jennings: You go through some tough, dark times, man. Now it’s like you’re 25-years-old, now you have to figure out who am I as a person.

Now a clothier for Harper & Jones based in Dallas, you’ll see Jennings’ work on display during Thursday’s NFL Draft.

“I want guys to trust me and understand that we can connect on an athletic perspective,” Jennings said, “but we can also connect on a life perspective and on a clothing perspective as well.”

He says to keep an eye on Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye and Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley for attention-grabbing draft looks.

“It’s going to be a big surprise, especially for one of my clients,” Jennings said. “He’s going to stand out and people are going to go, ‘oh who made that, who made that?’ And it was this guy right here.”