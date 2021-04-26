Ridley High Students Using Sora App To Access Delaware County Library Digital Books

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A new app is keeping Ridley High School students connected to the library during remote learning. Through the “Sora” app, students can now borrow from the school’s collection of e-books and audiobooks, as well as Delaware County libraries’ digital collection.Delmar Police Officer Keith Heacook Found Unconscious, Seriously Injured After Responding To Report Of Fight; Suspect Randon Wilkerson Arrested
Officials say the partnership will allow students to have expanded access to books for assignments and some to just read for fun.
“We had an opportunity to give our students access to all of the K through 12 materials through the Delaware County libraries without the need for an additional sign-in or public library card,” Ridley High School librarian Amy Pickett said.
"There is a big need for it. The pandemic has even increased that need by a lot. We're on par for circulating 75,000 e-books and audiobooks this year," Delaware County Libraries Youth Services Coordinator Cheri Crow said.
The county library is now working with eight school districts.