DELMAR, Del. (CBS) – An officer in Delaware, near the Maryland border, was found unconscious and seriously injured after responding to a report of a fight, early Sunday morning. An elderly couple was also found seriously injured.

Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Randon Wilkerson and took him into custody.

Delaware State Police say Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook was dispatched to a report of a fight on the 11000 block of Buckingham Drive in the Yorkshire Estates Community, just after 5 a.m.

Dispatchers began checking on the officer and received no response. Additional officers were dispatched. A Wicomico County Sheriffs Office Deputy and a Delaware State Trooper arrived on scene to find the officer unconscious in the residence.

“At this point in the investigation, it is unclear what transpired inside the residence, but we do know the officer was involved in some sort of physical altercation. The dispatchers began checking on the officer and received no response,” Delaware State Police Master Cpl. Gary Fournier said.

Cpl. Heacook suffered significant injuries and was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, Maryland.

Investigators say the officer was involved in a physical altercation. However, it’s unclear exactly what transpired inside the residence.

Investigators say the suspect, Wilkerson, also struck a 76-year-old woman and 73-year-old man with a glass object numerous times. The elderly couple was found across the street from the original incident.

Police say both of those victims sustained significant injuries. One of those victims was also taken to Shock Trauma.

Wilkerson is facing several charges including attempted murder and assault.

The police chief says what happened to one of their own Sunday morning is once again a reminder of how dangerous the job can be.

“He is a husband, son, brother, and father,” Delmar Police Department Chief Ivan Barkley said. “Keith is fighting for his life right now and he needs your prayers along with the elderly couple who were also injured. Members from the Delmar Police appreciate the outpouring of community support as we continue to move forward. We appreciate the support from the Delaware State Police, Wicomico County Sheriffs Office, Maryland State Police, and all other agencies who responded and are assisting with this investigation.”

Heacook is a 22-year veteran and has been employed by the Delmar Police Department since 1998.

The incident remains under investigation.

