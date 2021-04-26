PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pretzel lovers rejoice! Monday, April 26 is National Pretzel Day and several businesses are celebrating with freebies and deals.
The Philly Pretzel Factory is giving away one free pretzel per customer. Click here to find a location near you.
#NationalPretzelDay is next week and we're once again giving away one free pretzel per customer at our stores! pic.twitter.com/H2jBJ2E8Fa
— Philly Pretzel Factory (@PPFpretzels) April 18, 2021
Auntie Anne’s is celebrating by giving away FREE pretzels all day long on Monday, April 26. The freebie is only available for Pretzel Perk members. Click here to join.
Whoever has our Pretzel Perks app knows that we are up to something 👀🥨
— Auntie Anne's (@AuntieAnnes) April 22, 2021
Wetzel’s Pretzels is giving away a free original pretzel on Monday. Click here to find a location near you.
Who’s ready for their FREE Original Pretzel, on Monday April 26th? #NationalWetzelDay is gonna be your chance to seize the day and grab a piece of salty, buttery goodness.
👇RSVP in the comments pic.twitter.com/29GM5SojW7
— Wetzel's Pretzels (@wetzelspretzels) April 13, 2021
MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Gov. Phil Murphy To Make Major Announcement On New Jersey Reopening Efforts