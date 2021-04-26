PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Construction will get underway soon to improve the safety of bike lanes in Philadelphia. The construction involves pavement markings, flexible posts and new signs.
The construction will take place in the following locations:
- 2nd Street from Spring Garden to Race
- 5th Street from Arch to Race
- 5th Street from Callowhill to Spring Garden
- 6th Street from Spring Garden to Market
- 10th Street from Spring Garden to Winter Street
- Parkside Avenue from Girard to 52nd Street.
All the work should be completed by early summer.