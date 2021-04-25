CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia overnight. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 3900 block of Ogden Street.

Police say a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times.

READ MORE: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware Making Plans To Resume Administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

24-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed Overnight In West Philadelphia

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Which Colleges Are The Best Value In The Philadelphia Area?

There’s no word on what sparked the gunfire.

Police have a person in custody.

MORE NEWS: Manayunk Holds Fun Run, Walk For Rails-To-Trails Conservancy's Celebrate Trails Day

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.