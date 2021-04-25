24-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed Overnight In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia overnight. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 3900 block of Ogden Street.
Police say a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times.
He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There’s no word on what sparked the gunfire.
Police have a person in custody.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.