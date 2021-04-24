PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local college track and field teams are finally getting their chance to compete. The Penn Relays hosted the event Saturday. It was canceled last year, and it was still somewhat scaled back.
This jump into the air may have never felt more rewarding than now.READ MORE: Which Colleges Are The Best Value In The Philadelphia Area?
These pole vaulters plus runners, and other track and field athletes competed Saturday at the Philadelphia Metropolitan Collegiate Invitational at Franklin Field in University City.
The track and field meet was hosted by the Penn Relays after the actual Penn Relays was canceled for a second year due to city restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was amazed that it was going to happen, I’m very grateful to be here,” Meri Krieger, a University of Delaware pole vaulter said. “It’s a good day.”
Great day for a track and field meet at the historic Franklin Field! 🏃♂️
The Penn Relays was cancelled again this year but some college athletes still got to compete. Watch @CBSPhilly at 6p pic.twitter.com/RXNt0bq8YS
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 24, 2021READ MORE: Manayunk Holds Fun Run, Walk For Rails-To-Trails Conservancy's Celebrate Trails Day
The competition included 18 local collegiate teams and so many athletes who trained so hard for months, or even years, to be here.
“We just wanted to have some sort of activity and provide competitive opportunities for our local collegiate athletes,” Penn Relays Executive Director Scott Ward said.
There were no spectators in the stands at the event Saturday. Instead, these are just coaches and athletes.
“It’s sad and weird and quiet, but anything you can do to be out here is good,” Krieger said.
“I’m used to being in here and it’s filled with spectators all over the place,” Zachary Haupt, a University of Delaware track and field coach, said, “and you can barely hear yourself talk or think. But it’s good just to be in a facility to compete.”MORE NEWS: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Can Be Administered Again In Philadelphia But With Warning, Officials Say
For those who wanted to watch, the event was streamed online.