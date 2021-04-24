CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Camden County is making sure unused pills don’t get into the wrong hands.
Officials have placed more than two dozen drop boxes throughout the county, where anyone can safely dispose of unused prescription drugs.
Why dispose of them?
Officials say it prevents abuse, misuse and potential overdose deaths.
"Prescription drugs can be just as dangerous as illegal substances when abused or used without the supervision of a doctor, and we know that countless addiction stories begin with the abuse of unused prescription drugs left lying around the home," County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. said. "The Camden County Addiction Awareness Task Force has more than two dozen drop box locations across the county where you can safely dispose of unused and expired prescription drugs. The opioid crisis affects communities across the country, but everyone has a role they can play to bring about change, and it starts with small but impactful actions like this."
If you have any prescription drugs to drop off, you find out where the drop-off boxes are by clicking here.