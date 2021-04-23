PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was critically wounded after he was shot twice in West Philadelphia. Police said the incident happened Friday just before 3 p.m. on at 54th and Arch Streets.
Police said the teen was shot twice in his left arm and once in his leg.
According to police, he was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.
So far, investigators said there are no arrests and no weapon was recovered at the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.