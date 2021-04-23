PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big honor for Reading Terminal Market. It was just voted the best public market in America in a competition from USA Today.
The market is home to more than 70 different businesses.READ MORE: Meet Lei, Philadelphia Zoo's New Baby Francois Langur
People who voted for Reading Terminal Market called it a “one-stop-shop” for some of the best treats in Philadelphia.READ MORE: SEPTA Unveils 2021 Budget That Includes Increased Service Without Any Fare Hikes
Philly beat out Cleveland’s West Side Market for the top spot.MORE NEWS: Crowds Of Kids On Bikes 'Playing Chicken With Cars' Across Region, Police Warn
Lancaster Central Market in Lancaster, Pennsylvania finished fifth in the country.