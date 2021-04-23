CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big honor for Reading Terminal Market. It was just voted the best public market in America in a competition from USA Today.

The market is home to more than 70 different businesses.

People who voted for Reading Terminal Market called it a “one-stop-shop” for some of the best treats in Philadelphia.

Philly beat out Cleveland’s West Side Market for the top spot.

Lancaster Central Market in Lancaster, Pennsylvania finished fifth in the country.