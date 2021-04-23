PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Spring is here and not only is it starting to feel like it, but the Philly Flower Show is also right around the corner. The Philadelphia Horticultural Society’s pop-up garden debuts on Friday.

It is also the launch of Bloom Philly, where PHS is uniting horticulture with food and beverage.

CBS3 stopped by the garden on South Street, where there’s a special floral installation from Jennifer Designs.

Restaurants and businesses across the greater Philadelphia area are also joining in the excitement of the upcoming Flower Show by creating festive, flower-filled displays and menu items inspired by this year’s Flower Show theme: Habitat: Nature’s Masterpiece.

The Bloom Philly contest actually serves two purposes: raising awareness for the Philadelphia Flower Show and spreading cheer throughout the region.

And there are prizes too. The contest kicks off next Monday.

“This is a big competition so everybody is trying to vie for the best, and decorate their business and come up with the best food experience that they can have to help promote the Flower Show,” Sam Lemheney, Chief of Shows and Events at Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, said. “We start on April 26, runs all the way through May 24, leading right up to the Flower Show. Flower Show starts on June 5, so this is all about really getting the community engaged in the Flower Show and get them excited about the Flower Show coming. Spring is here, gardening is alive and we all want to get outside and have some fun with plants.”

Philly’s Flower Show has been around for almost 200 years and this is the first time it will be taking place outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held at FDR Park.