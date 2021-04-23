PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is a city for foodies. This weekend, there’s a celebration of Black chefs and bakers.
Twenty Black-owned small businesses from the mid-Atlantic region are showcasing their products.
“My vision was to bring together unrepresented chefs and bakers, support them, help them grow their business,” Aneesah Smith, founder of the Black Food & Dessert Expo, said, “and really celebrate in the form of a showcase, which we do two times a year. It’s kind of shifted a little bit because of COVID so, less people, less vendors, but we still really get to support these amazing businesses and find out how we can all win together.”
You can still buy tickets to the event.
You can buy tickets by clicking here.