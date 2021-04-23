PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 20-year-old man has died after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 600 block of Greene Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the man was shot at least five times in the chest and torso.READ MORE: CDC Vaccine Advisers To Hear About New Blood Clot Cases Linked With Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine
He was transported to Jefferson University Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small says the incident was caught on video, which shows three men exiting a vehicle and firing at least 12 shots at the victim.READ MORE: 2 Killed When Tractor-Trailer Carrying Watermelons Crashes On New Jersey Turnpike
Police say the suspects took off in a black or dark-colored Jeep with tinted windows.
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Car Crashes Into Stonington Court Apartments In Lindenwold
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.