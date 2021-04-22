PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When you think sandwiches, you might not think of fine dining, but in this week’s Taste With Tori, we take you to a place in Rittenhouse that has found a way to merge the two ideas.

Who doesn’t love a good sandwich? If you’re looking for some to crush that simply stand out, look no further than Huda.

“We’re definitely having fun, we all come from fine dining backgrounds,” owner Yehuda Sichel said.

Their dishes are stacked between not just bread, but homemade milk buns.

“We bake them in-house every morning,” Sichel said.

Sichel made the decision to make milk buns after he opened in 2020. The only problem was while the recipe was perfect, the conditions for baking bread weren’t exactly ideal.

“I was going to start developing it at the end of March, and there was no yeast, there was no flour and there was no nothing,” Sichel said.

Now that Huda has yeast and customers, this chef doesn’t take for granted the feeling of those enjoying his work.

“I just remember those nights when it was an entirely full restaurant and everyone was taking bites of the food and we would always kind of wait until they would nod their head. So that sort of thing I didn’t really get for the first few months,” Sichel said.

