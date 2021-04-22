PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division announced Thursday they had arrested Detective Robert Redanauer in connection with an assault investigation that occurred in December of last year. According to the police department, Det. Redanauer pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a pair of people while in an off-duty verbal altercation.

As a result of the investigation and subsequent arrest, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw suspended Det. Redanauer for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of 30 days.

“In order for police officers to effectively do their jobs, it is imperative that they are held to a higher standard – both on and off-duty” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw in a statement. “The charges filed against Detective Redanauer are serious in nature, and represent intolerable behavior. When officers behave in a way that does not honor their oath to protect others from harm, and in fact, create harm, it is made clear that the individual has no place within our ranks and must be removed.”

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office stated that Det. Redanauer has been charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possessing instruments of crime and making terroristic threats.

During the incident, Det. Redanauer is alleged to have grabbed the silver semi-automatic handgun from a dresser and then pointed it at the pair of victims while allegedly threatening to shoot one of them. Police say one victim was able to exit the home and call 911 while the other retreated to his bedroom. Det. Redanauer is alleged to have exited the premises and driven away a short time later.

The investigation into the incident was sent to the DA’s office on January 5 of this year for a review of possible criminal charges. An arrest warrant for Det. Redanauer was issued on April 13.