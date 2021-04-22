UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Detectives are searching for answers as to why a man went on a shooting spree today in Lehigh County. One person was killed — Ramon Ramirez, a father of three. He was simply gassing up his truck.

Around 5 a.m., Ramirez had likely just dropped off the trailer portion of his truck, according to his employer, and stopped at Wawa to fuel up before heading off to his next stop. He didn’t make it there, as the hard-working family man’s life was taken seemingly at random right here.

The sad and confusing series of events began about four miles away from this Wawa in the westbound lanes of Route 22 between Route 309 and Cedar Crest Boulevard when a woman heard a loud bang while driving.

“That woman was not injured. She did not realize that her vehicle had been shot upon,” Lehigh County District Attorney James Martin said.

That is until she pulled into the Upper Macungie Township Wawa and noticed a bullet hole in her vehicle, according to authorities.

The man who police believe shot at her happened to pull in too and drove around to the south side of the business.

“There was a Jeep vehicle there, which was occupied by its driver. He was shot,” Martin said.

Authorities say that driver was injured but expected to be OK.

Then, the drive-by gunman, identified by investigators as 45-year-old Za Uk Lian of South Whitehall Township, directed his aim at a man pumping gas.

“He was definitely a great father, always providing for his family,” said Willy Holmes, a childhood friend of Ramirez.

Ramirez was rushed to the hospital where he died. Holmes grew up with Ramirez in Norristown.

“My heart just breaks for the family, especially his kids,” Holmes said.

Ramirez was a married father of three working for A. Duie Pyle trucking company. We are told he had recently bought a home in Allentown.

“From an employee standpoint, he’s one of those people who jumped up, pitched in and helped out when needed,” said A. Duie Pyle Vice President Pete Dannecker.

The alleged shooter fled on foot, according to the district attorney, and took his own life about a quarter-mile away.

“We don’t have any motive. At this point, it appears that the three shootings that I have described are indiscriminate and unrelated,” Martin said.

According to the district attorney, a Wawa employee heard gunshots while taking out the trash and rushed customers to safety.