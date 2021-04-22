HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf will visit See-Right Pharmacy to discuss Pennsylvania’s equitable vaccine distribution efforts. In addition, the governor will continue to discuss vaccine hesitancy and encourage all Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated – help stop the virus and help save lives.
The briefing will take place at 11:15 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Gov. Wolf Visits See-Right Pharmacy in Harrisburg to Discuss Vaccine Equity Efforts
- When: Thursday, April 22
- Time: 11:15 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
