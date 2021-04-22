FELTON, Del. (CBS) — A new pedestrian boardwalk opened at a Delaware State Park on Thursday in celebration of Earth Day. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control cut the ribbon on its new Killens Pond State Park pedestrian boardwalk this afternoon.
The boardwalk will provide a safer trail connection along the eastern edge of Killens Pond.
It will offer visitors more appealing views while walking along the pond and new fishing opportunities.
Gov. John Carney and Delaware Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn M. Garvin hosted a small group to celebrate the grand opening of the boardwalk.
Officials say pedestrians and bicyclists attempting to navigate around the east end of the pondside trail had to use the narrow shoulder of Killens Pond Road which can have fast-traveling vehicles and was unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists.
The construction of the boardwalk cost approximately $2.1 million with 80% of that funding coming from the Federal Recreational Trails Program.