Delaware County Student Jesse Scholtz Honored For Standing Up To Bullying

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Delaware County student is being honored for standing up to bullying. Interboro High School student Jesse Scholtz was recognized by TeachAntiBullying.org for sharing his story about being bullied.
Scholtz received a service medal, certificate, a "Say No 2 Bullying" sweatshirt, and a $100 Amazon gift certificate from Dr. Claudio Cerullo, who works to help those facing school violence.
"I could never talk to anyone, I was very shy and I've gotten used to it now and started talking to more people," Scholtz said. "I'm happy, thank you for this."
“For Jesse, and for young people that we have honored, it’s the courage to be able to stand tall and say, ‘I am not going to be defeated,'” Cerullo said.
For more resources for children affected by school bullying or to nominate a student for recognition, visit https://www.teachantibullying.org/.
By CBS3 reporter Alicia Roberts