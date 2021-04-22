Flames Break Out At Le Baobab Restaurant In Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flames erupted at a restaurant in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood overnight. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the Le Baobab West African Cuisine Restaurant on the 5300 block of Woodland Avenue.Car Crashes Into American Furniture Design Store In Elkins Park
Crews found heavy fire on the first floor, coming from the kitchen.
Everyone who was inside of the apartment upstairs got out safely.
Fire officials are working to determine what sparked the flames.