UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities say two people are dead, including the suspected gunman, and another person was injured following a shooting spree outside a Wawa in Lehigh County on Wednesday morning. It started just before 5 a.m. with a report of a shooting in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh District Attorney James Martin said during a press conference.

Martin said someone in a white Toyota Corolla fired a shot at a woman in a vehicle along Route 22, between Route 309 and Cedar Crest Boulevard. That woman was not injured.

The shooter was identified as 45-year-old Za Uk Lian, of South Whitehall Township.

Prosecutors say the woman realized her vehicle had been shot at when she stopped to grab a sandwich at the Wawa at 7572 Schantz Rd.



Police say Za Uk Lian pulled up to the same Wawa and shot a man inside a Jeep. The man is receiving treatment for injuries which do not appear to be life-threatening.

It’s unclear if Za Uk Lian was following the woman.

The shooter then fired at a truck driver, 31-year-old Ramon Ramirez, who was pumping gas. Ramirez was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Za Uk Lian then ran south on Route 100, about a quarter-mile away, where he shot himself in the hand and chest. He was pronounced dead.

“It appears he committed suicide by shooting himself in the hand and in the chest,” Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said.

He says there is currently no motive for the shootings and they appear to be unrelated.

Martin credited a Wawa employee with helping people take cover during the incident.

“There was an employee of Wawa who was taking out trash and heard the gunshots. He ushered two prospective customers from the parking lot into the Wawa and he alerted the employees in the Wawa to shelter in place and he locked the doors. So all credit to him,” Martin said.

Wawa released the following incident, “At Wawa, the safety and security of our associates and customers is paramount. We are truly grateful for the actions of one of our associates who acted swiftly to protect customers and fellow associates. We are also thankful for the work of local law enforcement and are fully cooperating with them as they conduct their investigation. Right now, we are focused on the wellbeing of our store teams and defer all further questions regarding the incident to local law enforcement.”

The incident prompted businesses in the area to lock down and caused the closure of multiple roads.

BREAKING: Police presence in Upper Macungie, #LehighCounty due to reports of an active shooter near a day care center in the area of RT-100 & Industrial Blvd. This camera shows police cruisers blocking off some of the intersection at RT-222 at RT-100. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/qtidRKdhgp — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) April 21, 2021

The Brookside Children’s Early Education Centers posted on Facebook, “Today an unfortunate situation occurred. An active shooter was on foot and police took him into custody at our Brookside Parkland site. Everyone is SAFE ♥️”

The Fogelsville School says it will be closed Wednesday, and students and staff will be working from home.

