RIVERSIDE, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey high school student is helping people with autism, with a window sticker. Joelle McElroy presented the stickers to police and fire officials from Riverside, Delanco and Delran outside of Riverside High School on Wednesday.Ukee Washington Surprises 48-Year Philadelphia School District Vet On National Administrative Professionals Day
The window stickers let first responders know that a person with autism lives inside. The first responders will distribute them to residents with autism and their families.READ MORE: Human Remains Found In Lancaster County In Search For Missing Amish Teen Linda Stoltzfoos
“Now that they’re at the station, they can go collect them themselves and either put them on their car or put them on their homes,” Joelle said.MORE NEWS: 'It's Time To Get It': FEMA COVID-19 Vaccination Sites In Philadelphia Catching Up To Demand
Joelle said her next step is to take this project down the shore. She wants to make the stickers available to people renting shore homes.