PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 59-year-old man has been arrested in the murder of a homeless man near Philadelphia’s Convention Center. Officers were doing a wellness check on the homeless population on the 100 block of North 13th Street on Tuesday just before 7:30 a.m.
Police found the victim, 49-year-old Johnathan Muldrow, unresponsive and suffering from trauma to his face.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators indicate Muldrow was assaulted with a pipe.
Surveillance video revealed it happened around 2:18 a.m.
Police arrested 59-year-old Juan Guerra on the 1200 block of Market Street.
Guerra is charged with murder and other related offenses.