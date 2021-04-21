PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department wants Philadelphians to know they have reopened several amenities as the weather begins to get warmer. Last season, bathrooms were closed.
Picnic areas, courts, and fields were also off-limits because of the pandemic.
But that is all about to change.
Residents will be able to picnic with family members and permits are also available for groups of 50 or more.
Bathrooms will also be open.
Parks and Recreation officials tell CBS3 visitation was up 50% last year as people looked to leave their homes and they are hoping to keep that momentum going in 2021.