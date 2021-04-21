PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- For baseball fans who enjoy video games, this week is a big one as the latest edition of MLB The Show was officially released on Monday. As part of the game’s official launch, Sony San Diego, the makers of the game announced the 40 players who are part of the “Diamond Club” signifying the highest rated players in Diamond Dynasty mode. Phillies stars Bryce Harper, JT Realmuto and Aaron Nola all made the exclusive list with Nola showing off the hardware he was sent for the honor in a video on the team account.

The three entries from the Phillies is tied for the most among National League East teams with the Washington Nationals who saw Max Scherzer, Juan Soto and Stephen Strasburg included on the initial list. The Los Angeles Dodgers have six players in the club, the most of any team.

The Diamond Dynasty mode allows gamers to collect packs of cards of varying levels of rarity to play games and challenges against the A.I. and other users. With each win, gamers earn “stubs” a form of in-game currency that allows them to buy more packs in the hopes of landing a rare “Diamond Club” level player. A player earns “Diamond Club” status by being rated an 85-overall or higher by the developers.