PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man has died after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood Tuesday. Police said it happened just after 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of Wagon Avenue.
Police said the teen was shot once in his head and multiple times throughout his body.
According to police, he was rushed to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced at 1:20 p.m.
Authorities said at this time there are no arrests.
Police are also investigating a homicide in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday.
According to police, a 29-year-old man has died after he was shot once in the chest around 1:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of South 66th Street. Police said there are no arrests in this incident either.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.