PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead near the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Police say the 48-year-old man was found unresponsive in front of the convention center on the 100 block of N. 13th Street, around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Investigators say the man was assaulted and a pipe was recovered at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
No further information has been released.
The Pennsylvania Convention Center is currently being used as a mass COVID vaccination site. It is operating seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and has the capacity to vaccinate up to 6,000 Philadelphians per day.