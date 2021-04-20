WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — A retired Warminster Township police officer accused of sexually abusing at least four teenagers was back in court on Tuesday. James Carey faced a bail decision.

The question now is, will Carey be able to post the $250,000 straight cash bail? The judge this afternoon said the original bond was “woefully inadequate.”

BREAKING: Bucks County Judge ups bail to $250,000 cash in child sex abuse case of fmr. cop, James Carey. Says bail set by magistrate was “woefully inadequate.” Magistrate Maggie Snow two weeks set bail at 10 % of $100,000. Unclear now if Carey will be able to post @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/88czmH12Fq — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 20, 2021

Carey was first in a courtroom almost two weeks ago, charged with more than 120 counts of child sex abuse.

In a grand jury presentment, it’s alleged four victims came forward and testified that Carey used his position as a Warminster Township police officer to get close to them and engage in years-long instances of sex abuse.

The crimes, as they are alleged, date back more than 20 years.

Carey since retired from the Warminster Township police force but has held positions prosecutor say allow him to work very closely with children.

Detectives say he was a substitute bus driver for Dennis Township schools in Cape May County as recently as the fall.

Bucks County prosecutors argued before a judge this afternoon Carey should be locked up pending trial and that he should surrender his retired police badge and credentials.

They also claim new accusations have come to light against the former D.A.R.E. police officer, suggesting there could be more victims.

“Over the course of a decade of manipulating circumstances and opportunities to ingratiate himself into children’s homes and groom not only the children but the families so he could victimize, sexually victimize these victims,” Bucks County First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said. “What we now know what he did following our sexual abuse allegations causes us great concern.”

The former cop’s attorneys argued prosecutors were only upset because Carey got out on bail so fast two weeks ago. That’s when Magistrate Maggie Snow set the bond at 10% of $100,000.

Carey’s lawyers say he is not a flight risk and has been cooperative.

Today though, the judge sided with prosecutors saying that the original bond set by the magistrate was woefully inadequate.

The strength of evidence gathered against Carey will next be tested at a preliminary hearing.