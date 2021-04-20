PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all three counts, including second-degree murder, in the May 2020 death of George Floyd. CBS3 is following coverage in the Philadelphia area as local officials and community leaders react to the guilty verdict.

The guilty verdict came in at approximately 5:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Shortly after, local leaders in the Philadelphia area took to social media following the verdict.

“Today’s conviction in the trial Derrick Chauvin is a powerful moment of justice for George Floyd, his loved ones, and millions of America who saw this tragedy unfold with their own eyes,” Councilman Malcolm Kenyatta said in a statement. “It has sadly been a rare occurrence in American history for an abusive and criminal police officer to be held accountable for murdering a Black person, and I hope today’s verdict sends an important message that no one is above the law. But regardless of today’s verdict, our work to dismantle systemic racism at every level of our society – especially the criminal justice system – is far from over. Every day, Black and brown people continue to be unfairly targeted by police and have to worry about whether their lives are at risk simply for existing. We have to come together to acknowledge and fight back against the discrimination and violence being faced by communities of color every day and push for necessary reform in every police department from coast to coast.”

“Black Lives Matter. Always,” Councilmember Helen Gym tweeted.

“George Floyd should still be alive today,” Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said. “I hope today’s verdict brings his family and loved ones some measure of peace. The guilty charges mark an important step for police accountability — but there’s still a very long way to go to end systemic racism in this country.”

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor John Fetterman says the “Fact that this verdict is surprising shows how rare it is to achieve some sliver of justice in our deeply flawed system.”

Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor John Fetterman says the "Fact that this verdict is surprising shows how rare it is to achieve some sliver of justice in our deeply flawed system."

Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. He was clearly guilty. The fact that this verdict is surprising shows how rare it is to achieve some sliver of justice in our deeply flawed system.

“Guilty guilty guilty. Some justice has been served today. God bless Mr. Floyd,” New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. tweeted.

Professional athletes also took to social media following the guilty verdict.

“Justice was served today! Thank you God,” Eagles’ Rodney McLeod tweeted. “My heart is still with George Floyd’s family and friends. We can not let this end here, it is far from over. More work must be done!”

“I can’t believe what I just saw,” former Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith tweeted. “They finally got one case right. GUILTY!!! Prayers up for the Floyd family.”

The NBA released a statement on Twitter.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.