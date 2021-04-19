CBSN PhillyWatch Now
Filed Under:Ed Harney, Local, Monroe County News, New Jersey news, Pennsylvania News

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Authorities in Pennsylvania on Monday were investigating a skydiving accident that claimed the life of a New Jersey man. The incident happened Sunday.

Officials found the body of Ed Harney, 74, of Paramus, New Jersey, in a wooded area in Monroe County. His friends told police Harney was an experienced skydiver.

READ MORE: Nearly Half Of Nursing Home Workers In Pennsylvania Have Declined COVID-19 Vaccine, State Data Shows

Harney’s parachute opened but eventually separated from him, authorities told WNEP-TV.

“Something could have happened in the air. Something could have happened, you know, with the chute. We are not sure yet,” said Tom Yanac, Monroe County coroner.

READ MORE: Family, Friends Celebrate World War II Veteran's 100th Birthday In Burlington County

The cause of death was pending an autopsy.

The Federal Aviation Administration has joined the investigation.

MORE NEWS: Camden City Schools Reopen Monday For Hybrid Learning For Students In Pre-K Through 2nd Grade

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press.