Derek Chauvin TrialPhiladelphia Officials Unveil Plans For Verdict After Urging Local Businesses To Prepare For Possible Unrest
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers were shot during a drive-by shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say the pair had just left the nearby Police Athletic League when they were shot at 6th Street and Snyder Avenue.

READ MORE: COVID In Philadelphia: City Expands Vaccine Eligibility To All Residents 16 Years And Older

An 18-year-old was shot in the foot, and a 19-year-old was hit in the leg.

READ MORE: Derek Chauvin Trial: Philadelphia Officials Unveil Plans For Verdict After Urging Local Businesses To Prepare For Possible Unrest

They are in stable condition.

MORE NEWS: 'It Was All Based On Lies': Former Temple University Business Dean Moshe Porat Indicted In Rankings Scandal

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.