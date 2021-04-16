PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf has activated Pennsylvania’s National Guard ahead of closing arguments in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Wolf said Friday night more than 1,000 National Guard troops will be deployed to Philly at the request of city officials.

“This declaration allows the commonwealth to take preemptive steps to ensure the safety of our fellow Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said. “The activation of the National Guard supports the current efforts in Philadelphia to protect our beloved neighbors and city.”

A jury will decide whether Chauvin’s actions caused the death of George Floyd, and a verdict could come as early as next week. Philadelphia officials are preparing for potential unrest.

Philadelphia police say they expect planned events to be peaceful, but businesses are now being urged to protect their exteriors.

Neighbors are shocked to see boards back up here at East Coast Wings and Grill in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood. This time, it’s in anticipation of possible civil unrest from the upcoming verdict in the Chauvin trial.

“Just looking at those boards, yes, it gets you scared,” a neighbor said. “It got me scared.”

The restaurant and hundreds of other businesses were looted in Port Richmond back in October, after Walter Wallace Jr. of West Philadelphia was killed by police. Video showed Wallace was holding a knife and walking toward two officers before they fatally shot him. Riots also erupted last May and June in Philly over George Floyd’s death.

“Let’s not go back to destruction because it’s too hard to build,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Philadelphia leaders announced at a news conference on Friday outside the Municipal Services Building a response plan is now in the works to clamp down on possible unrest.

“Let me be very clear, unlawful behavior will not be tolerated,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Friday. “The safety of all demonstrators along with the safety of our residents, business owners, and visitors is a top priority for the PPD. It’s important to say that at this time, there are no known specific threats to our city. Over the next few days, there are several demonstrations that are scheduled to take place, but we do not have any reason to believe that these will be anything other than peaceful demonstrations. However, regardless of what may develop, I am confident that our department is prepared for whatever may come our way.”

The city’s response plan includes potential street closures.

Philadelphia police have also made scheduling changes to make sure there are more boots on the ground. They’ll also have assistance from the Pennsylvania National Guard and state police.

“While most folks in our city will notice an increased presence, we will do everything possible to avoid causing disruptions to the daily lives of our residents and visitors,” Outlaw said.

Meanwhile, people who live and work in the city can attend a new virtual program officials are rolling out on Monday called Community Healing Circles.

“These are intended to help residents share their feelings and find community support from their neighbors,” Philadelphia Managing Director Tumar Alexander said. “We will be hosting two events each week over the next three weeks. The first of which will be held this Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.”

n addition to the safety plan, Mayor Jim Kenney unveiled an open letter to citizens ahead of the verdict.

