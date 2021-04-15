PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — District Attorney Larry Krasner and the Philadelphia Gun Violence Task Force are expected to give an update on the investigation into a series of non-fatal and fatal shootings in Southwest Philadelphia from 2016 to 2020 involving violent street gangs. The press conference is at 3 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
Officials say more than 40 people were wounded and three people were killed in these shootings.
- What: Officials to provide an update on the investigation into series of non-fatal and fatal shootings in Southwest Philadelphia involving street gangs
- Who: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, Assistant District Attorney William Fritze, GVTF Section Director Patrick Mangold, Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Ben Naish
- When: Thursday, April 15
- Time: 3 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or through your streaming device on CBSN Philly
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this story.