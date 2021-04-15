PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies are honoring Negro League baseball stars. The Phillies unveiled Thursday a new display recognizing players from the Philadelphia Stars.
Former Phillies outfielder Milt Thompson and the daughter of former Stars player, the late Mr. Mahlon Duckett, helped dedicate the display in the suite level at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies will honor players from the Stars and Jackie Robinson before Friday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Thursday is Jackie Robinson Day in baseball, commemorating when Robinson made his debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers and broke the color line in the game in 1947.