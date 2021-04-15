PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating the shooting death of a teen in North Philadelphia. It happened Wednesday just before 5:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of North Taney Street.Ever-Increasing Youth Gun Violence In Philadelphia Prompts School District To Expand Mentorship Program
Police say 16-year-old Kadeem Green of West Allegheny Avenue was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not made any arrests.
