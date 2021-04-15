PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Department of Treasury building in Northeast Philadelphia was evacuated after a package containing apparent grenades was found. Officials say the Bureau of Fiscal Services, located on the 12800 block of Townsend Road, received a package via UPS on Thursday morning.
The package was run through an X-ray machine and appeared to contain six to eight grenades. The building has been evacuated, but the package remained in the mailroom.
Officials deemed the grenades inert and the incident was cleared at 11:45 a.m.
