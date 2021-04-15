Menu
Latest Headlines
Stimulus Check Latest: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?
With the latest round of stimulus checks already distributed to most eligible Americans, many wonder if additional aid is coming.
Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
The defense case is underway Thursday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Tells GQ He Has $70,000 Set Aside To Help Sister Pay For College
In an interview for GQ's "How I Spent My First Million" video series, the Eagles QB said that he's set aside money to help his sister pay for college.
Slumping Phillies Strike Out 14 Times In Another Quiet Loss To Mets
After starting the season 4-0, the slumping Phillies have dropped six of eight — including the first three games of this four-game set.
Philadelphia Weather: Tracking Rain Today
Llarisa Abreu has the latest forecast.
6 hours ago
Philadelphia Weather: Tracking Rain Tonight, Thursday
Kate Bilo has the latest forecast.
12 hours ago
Philadelphia Weather: Rainy Sunday, Thunderstorm Chances This Evening
By Sunday evening we will be awaiting the arrival of the cold front and a possible secondary low to trigger some gusty thunderstorms.
Philadelphia Weather: Steady Rain, Thunderstorms To Develop This Weekend
Our beautiful weather pattern has taken a bit of a shift. Spotty showers are still on track to move through the region Friday afternoon.
'Short Tracks Is Where Its At': Superstar Racing Experience Broadcast Crew Discuss What Fans Should Expect From Inaugural Season On CBS
The new short track racing series launches in June and the broadcast crew is ready to bring it to prime-time on CBS.
LIST: Elle King And Miranda Lambert Among The Collaborations For The 56th ACM Awards
CBS, The Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions announced today the exciting collaborations and must-see moments that will take center stage at the 56th Academy Of Country Music Awards.
Matt Del Negro On Showtime's 'City On A Hill': 'Aldis Hodge Carries Himself With Such Gravitas'
Season 2 of "City on a Hill" is back on Showtime and series regular Matt Del Negro shares what it's like to work with Kevin Bacon. Plus, he discusses his favorite memories from "The Sopranos."
Tiffany Haddish And Lilly Singh Come On Down To 'The Price Is Right At Night'
CBS’ top-rated daytime game show The Price Is Right, hosted by Drew Carey, returns to primetime this spring on the CBS Television Network when The Price Is Right At Night welcomes Tiffany Haddish and Lilly Singh to “Come On Down” and play alongside contestants for charity.
Gabby Barrett And Jimmie Allen Named ACM New Artists Of The Year
The winners of the 2021 ACM New Artist categories were announced earlier today.
Adhir Kalyan And Parker Young Describe 'United States Of Al' As A 'Heartfelt' American Story
Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young discuss the latest episode of 'United States Of Al' coming to CBS and Paramount+.
Air Travel Picking Up As TSA Reports Pandemic-Era Record Number Of Screenings
The TSA says it screened 1,543,115 people at airports nationwide on Sunday, a pandemic-era record that topped a record set only two days earlier.
WATCH: Flight Cancellations, Delays At PHL International Airport Much Lower Tuesday As Winter Storm Continues
Travel plans are certainly being impacted by the massive winter storm across the Philadelphia region.
Philadelphia International Airport Sees Boost In Travel During Thanksgiving Holiday Period
The highest volume days for the Philadelphia airport are projected to be Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
Enter To Win: Adventure Aquarium Ticket Giveaway
CBS3 Celebrates Earth Week: Download The Free Coloring Book!
April 15, 2021 at 9:19 am
Click here to download
the FREE CBS3 digital coloring book for Earth Week!