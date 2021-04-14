CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:King of Prussia News, Local

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — A sinkhole is slowing down traffic at the Schuylkill’s King of Prussia interchange. It is located in the westbound lanes where the roadway splits — 76 goes to the left and the lanes to the right are for Mall Boulevard, 202 and 4-22.

Chopper 3 was over the scene today as crews worked on repairs. The sinkhole was first discovered Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Pause On Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Remains In Place After CDC Advisory Committee Meeting

READ MORE: Two South Jersey Strangers Form Lifetime Friendship After Being Quarantined Together During COVID At Seacrest Village

What was initially thought to be a quick fix has become more complicated due to the discovery of more moisture and water underground.

MORE NEWS: Marple Township Neighbors Come Together To Fight PECO's Plans For Natural Gas Reliability Station

How long the fix will take is unclear, so drivers are being warned to expect delays.