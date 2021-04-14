KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — A sinkhole is slowing down traffic at the Schuylkill’s King of Prussia interchange. It is located in the westbound lanes where the roadway splits — 76 goes to the left and the lanes to the right are for Mall Boulevard, 202 and 4-22.
Chopper 3 was over the scene today as crews worked on repairs. The sinkhole was first discovered Sunday afternoon.READ MORE: Pause On Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Remains In Place After CDC Advisory Committee Meeting Two South Jersey Strangers Form Lifetime Friendship After Being Quarantined Together During COVID At Seacrest Village
What was initially thought to be a quick fix has become more complicated due to the discovery of more moisture and water underground.MORE NEWS: Marple Township Neighbors Come Together To Fight PECO's Plans For Natural Gas Reliability Station
How long the fix will take is unclear, so drivers are being warned to expect delays.