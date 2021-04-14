PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Clouds will continue to fill the region followed by light showers Wednesday. Steady rain will likely develop later this afternoon in neighborhoods south of the city.

Limited scattered showers will linger points north and west, meanwhile, some neighborhoods may stay dry altogether.

It’s dry now but rain will arrive this afternoon. Expect steady rain across south jersey. Scattered showers for northern communities and little to no rain in others. Take your umbrella! @CBSPhilly — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) April 14, 2021

Overnight showers look to remain confined to South Jersey and Delaware, while communities north of Philadelphia will experience damp, mild, and foggy conditions.

Thursday is now trending to be somewhat drier. Rain showers are expected in the morning, but scattered showers are still not out of the questions during the afternoon and evening.

Because of limited rainfall, temperatures will once again warm into the 60s Thursday afternoon.

However, a drop in temperatures is still on track for Friday.

Temperatures will quickly tumble as a system that’s hallmark is a cold poor of air entrenched at the center moves into the region Thursday night.

Gusty winds will pick up Thursday night as the upper low strengthens.

Wind chill values will likely be near freezing by Friday morning.

A passing light shower is possible on Friday with high temperatures running about 10 degrees below average.

Conditions then turn more pleasant and seasonable for the upcoming weekend.

