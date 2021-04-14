PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A restaurant in Center City is paying the price for underpaying some of its workers. Maggiano’s Little Italy at 12th and Filbert Streets had to pay $116,000 in back wages for 82 employees.WATCH: Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley Says Pause On Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Will Not Have 'Huge Impact' On Philadelphia Vaccination Progress
The U.S. Department of Labor says the restaurant did not pay the workers for attending mandatory meetings before their shifts started.
“Maggiano’s Little Italy required dining room servers to attend 15- to 30-minute meetings before the start of their scheduled shifts,” the U.S. Department of Labor said in a release. ” When employees worked more than 40 hours in a workweek, this unpaid time triggered overtime violations.”
The restaurant was also fined $68,000 for breaking the rules.
“Restaurant workers are often among the nation’s lowest paid, and most vulnerable, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Wage and Hour District Director James Cain in Philadelphia. “When employers fail to account for all hours employees work, they deprive workers of their hard-earned wages. Other employers should use the outcome of this investigation as an opportunity to review their own pay practices, and ensure they comply with the law.”