PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An outdoor roller rink is opening at Philadelphia’s City Hall this spring. Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink will offer outdoor roller skating at Dilworth Park beginning Friday, April 30.
The rink's retro-inspired design will feature a checkerboard floor and market lights. It will have a colorful installation of overhead hula-hoops which was designed and fabricated by Philadelphia's Lucky Dog Studio.
The roller rink will offer hour-long sessions to the public Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and Friday and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.
There will be 15-minute scheduling buffers between each session.
Admission is $8 for children 10 and under and $10 for adults. Roller skate rental is $5.
Guests can receive a $5 off admission on Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The outdoor roller rink will be open through Sunday, June 27.
The rink will follow city, state and CDC COVID-19 guidelines, including mask requirements, a reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning protocols.
