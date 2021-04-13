PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Several COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the Philadelphia region are temporarily closing after the CDC and FDA recommended Tuesday the U.S. pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine over six reported cases of a “rare and severe” type of blood clot.

Tuesday’s announcement means all federal health channels — mass vaccination sites, community health centers and the like — that were previously administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will immediately stop for the time being, according to a federal health official.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health told all COVID-19 vaccine providers in the state to stop administering the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine until at least April 20 “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to federal data, Pennsylvania has received 778,000 doses of the J&J vaccine and administered more than 257,000.

The Wolf administration had reserved its initial allotment of the J&J vaccine for educators. The vast majority of Pennsylvania residents who have been vaccinated received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, which are unaffected by the pause.

In Philadelphia, the city and all its partner clinics are pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further notice. The city says details on the specific changes to clinics will be forthcoming, but some clinics will be closed Tuesday and others will be switched to other types of vaccine.

The city says anyone with an appointment for a Johnson & Johnson should receive notification of any changes.

“Effective immediately, and in the interest of safety, the Health Department is STOPPING the use of Johnson & Johnson at all clinics,” Philadelphia Public Health said in a Tweet. “If you have a J&J appt today, you should receive notification of any change.”

The Black Doctors COVID-19 consortium usually gives people a choice of what vaccine they would like. However, Dr. Ala Standford, who heads the consortium, says effective immediately her team is only offering the Moderna vaccine.

“We do know that thrombocytopenia, meaning you have a low platelet count which makes you have a propensity to bleed, that you might want to talk to your doctor about any medications that cause an increased propensity to bleed if you’ve gotten Johnson & Johnson” Standford said. “It’s worth having a conversation with your doc, and just continue going with the facts and what we know. So we still are in the midst of a pandemic. We still have an uptick in cases. So you’ve got to weigh the pros and cons of everything. So, of course, no one wants a blood clot in their brain, right? No one wants that. But you also don’t want a pandemic that’s highly transmissible and potentially lethal.”

In Bucks County, the vaccination site at Warwick Square was the only one currently using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. County officials there say that site will not be open Tuesday, per the state’s directive.

Their other four sites, at Neshaminy Mall and the three community college campuses, use only Pfizer and will proceed as scheduled.

In Chester County, the Brandywine YMCA in Coatesville and the evening clinic at the Government Services Center in West Chester were the only clinics administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those sites have transitioned to administering the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday.

The Health Department is contacting everyone who has an appointment for the vaccine at those locations to offer the Moderna vaccine instead. The Health Department says they will continue to reach out to individuals who have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine scheduled to provide vaccine options.

In Delaware County, the county had been using the J&J vaccine for its homebound program and its homeless outreach program and will now be using the Moderna vaccine for these two programs. The J&J vaccine had been used at County’s large-scale vaccination site at Delaware County Community College. They will temporarily relocate this site and will administer either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. People who have appointments at Delaware County Community College will be contacted with updated appointment information.

Delaware County says it’s requesting larger quantities of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.

In Montgomery County, J&J vaccination clinics scheduled for April 13 and April 14 are suspended. Clinics distributing Pfizer will run on a normal schedule. The updated clinic schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

OPEN: Montgomery County Community College, Blue Bell (2nd dose – Pfizer)

OPEN: Norristown Area High School, Norristown (1st doses – Pfizer)

CLOSED: Parkside Shopping Center, Willow Grove (between Planet Fitness and Rally House) (One dose – J&J)

CLOSED: Trinity Lutheran Church, Lansdale (One dose – J&J)

CLOSED: Bethel Community Church of Pottstown, Pottstown (One dose – J&J)

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

OPEN: Montgomery County Community College, Blue Bell (1st and 2nd doses – Pfizer)

OPEN: Norristown Area High School, Norristown (1st dose – Pfizer)

CLOSED: Parkside Shopping Center, Willow Grove (between Planet Fitness and Rally House) (One dose – J&J)

CLOSED: Trinity Lutheran Church, Lansdale (One dose – J&J)

CLOSED: Bethel Community Church of Pottstown, Pottstown (One dose – J&J)

Anyone with a scheduled appointment to receive the J&J vaccine for April 13 or 14 will be contacted via email to reschedule their appointment for a later date. The Montgomery County COVID-19 vaccine webpage will be updated with any further operational updates at https://www.montcopa.org/COVID-19Vaccine.

In New Jersey, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said all of the state’s vaccination sites, about 700 total, will cancel or put appointments for the J&J vaccine on hold.

The Camden County Department of Health announced they are pausing the use of the vaccine. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will continue to be provided at the Camden County College vaccine clinic and at the Kroc Center. The Camden County Health Department says based on the current inventory they will not be rescheduling any of their patients.

“This morning the Camden County Department of Health has been monitoring the latest news from the FDA regarding the J&J vaccine and the six impacted patients in Nebraska. Based on the information that currently exists, and out of an abundance of caution, with guidance from state Department of Health and our healthcare partners, we will be pausing the use of the vaccine,” the Camden County Department of Health said in a statement. “The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will continue to be provided at the Camden County College vaccine clinic and at the Kroc Center and based on the current inventory we will not be rescheduling any of our patients. That said, we do want to take this opportunity to continue to advocate and underscore the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccine is the only way for us to crush this virus and get to a post-pandemic world.”

Gloucester County says their Mega Site will be holding all Johnson & Johnson vaccines until further notice.

Under the recommendation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), New Jersey Department of Health and Gloucester County Medical Director Dr. Josette Palmer, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not be distributed until cleared by health authorities.

“We are putting the safety of our residents first until the CDC and State confirm the safety of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” said Director Robert M. Damminger. “We are committed to safely vaccinating at the Gloucester County Mega Site and will continue to do so.”

Individuals traveling to the Gloucester County Mega Vaccination Site will receive the Pfizer vaccine at the time of their appointment. If individuals would like to cancel their appointment, please do so by utilizing the link in your email from the New Jersey Department of Health.

The six reported cases were among more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the United States.

All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination, according to a joint statement on Tuesday from Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

“CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance,” the statement said. “FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases. Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.”

For people who have received the Johnson & Johnson shot, those who have developed severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider, according to the statement.

Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html.