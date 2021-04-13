NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The former assistant Bucks County district attorney who was recently demoted after working as a delivery driver for DoorDash on the clock has resigned. Gregg Shore told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that he has resigned, effective Wednesday.

Shore was demoted on March 18 after admitting to double-dipping by working for DoorDash while on the clock for the Bucks County District Attorney. He told Eyewitness News on March 19 that he was “ashamed, embarrassed.”

“I regret it very much,” Shore said. “Due to my personal circumstances, there were times that I worked a second job delivering food during the COVID pandemic. I primarily worked the job at night and on weekends. However, I made the incredibly poor decision to deliver during the workday at times.”

Bucks County DA Matt Weintraub did not hold back for the man who was once his second-in-command.

“What he has done is indefensible, thoughtless, selfish and so stupid,” Weintraub said in March.

Shore has spent the last two decades-plus prosecuting some of the most high-profile cases in county history, including the murder trials of Sean Kratz and Cosmo DiNardo.

“It would be easier and politically expedient for me to just fire him and be done with it,” Weintraub said after demoting Shore.

Weintraub, speaking to second chances, handed out this sentence.

“I have decided to demote him rather than fire him in light of all of his years of public service,” Weintraub said.

The DA’s office says Shore paid back the time with accrued vacation hours.

Jennifer Schorn, a 20-year veteran at the Bucks County DA’s Office, took over for Shore as the county’s second-highest-ranking prosecutor.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.